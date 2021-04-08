Nick Ritchie Drops Gloves With Garnet Hathaway In Bruins-Capitals

NESN Logo Sign In

Garnet Hathaway was not in the mood to fight Thursday night, but Nick Ritchie wasn’t having it.

The Boston Bruins were up 2-0 on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena in the first period. After goals from Jeremy Lauzon and Anton Blidh, Ritchie decided to bring the physical presence.

Ritchie took care of Hathaway quickly with some heavy right hands before Hathaway went to the ice.

Check it out here, courtesy of Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

Ritchie was assessed a two-minute penalty for slashing and five-minute major for fighting. He was sent down the tunnel with 58 seconds left in the opening period. Hathaway was given a five-minute major, as well.