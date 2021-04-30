Number Of Red Sox Who Received COVID-19 Vaccine ‘Trending Up’

NESN Logo Sign In

The COVID-19 vaccine is rolling out, and some members of the Boston Red Sox are taking advantage.

There have been players who already have received the vaccine, but it doesn’t sound like the team has yet reached the 85% threshold in order to ease Major League Baseball’s protocols.

“I can’t tell you the percentage,” Cora told reporters ahead of the Red Sox’s game against the Texas Rangers on Friday. “The last day of the homestand there were four more guys who got the shot. It’s trending up.”

Cora also noted he wasn’t sure just how close the team is to being 85% vaccinated. The Red Sox manager already received his second dose.

The Red Sox continue their series against the Rangers at 8:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images