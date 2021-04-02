Odds Of Celtics’ Brad Stevens Landing UNC Coaching Job Are Fairly Slim

NESN Logo Sign In

It did not take long after legendary University of North Carolina men’s basketball head coach Roy Williams announced his retirement that speculation began to swirl about Brad Stevens potentially filling the role.

As we learned with the rumors involving him and Indiana, the Boston Celtics head coach has no desire to return to the college game right now.

And that might be partly why the odds of him landing that position are fairly slim in one oddsmaker’s opinion.

Stevens (+3300) has the 15th-best chance of becoming UNC’s new head coach, according to BetOnline. Buzz Peterson and Kenny Smith are tied with Stevens.

Hubert Davis (+100) and Wes Miller (+275) currently have the best odds of getting the job by a good margin. Jerry Stackhouse (+600) is next, followed by Mark Turgeon (+900) and Mark Few (+1000).

Even if Stevens were interested in a job like this, the optics of it certainly would not be the best. Stevens would have to leave his position as the Celtics’ head coach before the season concluded, though some fans have been eager to see him leave.

So, like it or not, nothing likely will materialize following Thursday’s rumor. No need to worry or get your hopes up (depending on which camp you’re in).

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images