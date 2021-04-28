NESN Logo Sign In

If you had Nick Pivetta having the longest at-bat to date against two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, stop what you’re doing and go play the lottery.

The New York Mets pitcher has been nothing short of dominant this season, showcasing 50 (!) strikeouts and an ERA of 0.31 (!!). deGrom certainly is no easy pitcher to face, but one Boston Red Sox pitcher gave him a run for his money Wednesday night.

Pivetta, who was hitting due to interleague play, made deGrom throw 10 pitches, the most he’s thrown to anyone this season, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Speier also reported that the previous longest at-bat was five pitches.