We know the Baltimore Orioles are division rivals with the Boston Red Sox, but what a guy that Trey Mancini is.

The first baseman got a warm welcome from the home crowd in his first game back at Camden Yards since beating colon cancer. You can imagine the standing ovation he received was quite emotional for him, and whatever the result against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, this game was about his inspiring return.

Yet, Mancini still wanted to share the podium with Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez.

Per MASN’s Roch Kubatko, Mancini took time before the Orioles’ home opener to acknowledge Eduardo Rodriguez, who missed the 2020 season after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and subsequent complications.

Trey Mancini knows he's going to get a lot of attention today in home opener, but he hopes fans also acknowledge Eduardo Rodriguez's return to the mound. Missed the 2020 season after testing positive for COVID-19 and subsequently dealt with myocarditis, inflammation of the heart. — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) April 8, 2021

Rodriguez started for Boston in the matchup for the first time after beginning the 2020 season on the injured list.

