Packers GM Calls Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors ‘Absolutely False’

It was a 16-year NFL veteran dominating storylines heading into the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, but maybe all for nothing.

Rumors circulated prior to the selection show that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay, with some indicating he could be heading to the San Francisco 49ers in a trade.

But if the way things played out during the draft is any indicator — with the Packers using their first-round pick to snag a corner in Eric Stokes — it’s hard to say if there was any truth to those reports.

And if you take the word of Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst, they were false all along.

“He’s our quarterback. He’s our leader. We’ve been working through this for a little while now. I just think it might take some time. But he’s the guy that makes this thing go. No, we’re not going to trade Aaron Rodgers,” Gutekunst told reporters, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“It’s absolutely false.”

It’s not easy to imagine that the Packers would want to part with Rodgers, widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks of his generation.