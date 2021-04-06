Padres Star Fernando Tatis Jr. Dislocates Shoulder During Hard Swing

NESN Logo Sign In

The San Diego Padres — and all of Major League Baseball, really — are holding their collective breath.

Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. on Monday suffered a partial left shoulder subluxation, commonly referred to as a dislocation, while taking a hard swing during his team’s game against the San Francisco Giants. Tatis, who has endured multiple issues with the same shoulder, will undergo an MRI on Tuesday.

Here’s the play in which Tatis suffered the injury:

Fernando Tatis Jr. went back to the clubhouse after hurting himself on this swing pic.twitter.com/iQh81fkwjU — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 6, 2021

“Of course it’s concerning,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said after his team’s 3-2 loss, via ESPN. “You don’t want to see him have to play through injury, pain, any of those things, or lack of strength or range of motion. Again, we don’t want to jump the gun on anything; hoping for good news and kind of see where it goes from there.”

Tatis, 22, has emerged as one of the faces of baseball. He signed a massive 14-year, $340 million extension during the offseason.

The Dominican shortstop struggled to begin the season, batting just .167 with one homer and five errors through five games.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images