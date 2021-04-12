Patrice Bergeron Enjoyed Bruins Fans’ Response To Zdeno Chara Tribute

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins already had done a tribute video for Zdeno Chara when he first returned to TD Garden as a member of the Washington Capitals.

But for the former captain, he deserved to have things done right.

The Bruins welcomed Chara back to Boston on Sunday for an 8-1 loss to him and his new team. It was the first time he got to play in front of fans at TD Gaden, as the city only recently has let them return to games.

So the team honored the legendary defenseman yet again, and former teammate Patrice Bergeron is glad he got to have that moment with 12% of Bruins nation.

“It was great for him to have that with the fans, you know, I think they played a video last time around but there was nobody in the building,” Bergeron said after the game.

“It doesn’t have that same feel. I know it’s only 12% capacity but, he deserves that. He’s done so much for for the organization and for the game of hockey and he’s still doing that, so I thought the fans had a great response and I was happy for him.”

Well said by Chara’s successor as captain.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images