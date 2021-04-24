Patrice Bergeron Injury: Bruins Captain Considered Day-To-Day

NESN Logo Sign In

The hope for the Boston Bruins is that Patrice Bergeron will not be out long.

Bergeron was a surprise scratch for Friday’s eventual 6-4 loss to the Buffalo Sabres with a lower-body injury.

There was no morning skate and Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t make mention of any issues with Bergeron during his pregame media availability, so the first indication that something was amiss was when he wasn’t on the ice for warmups. It was a few minutes after that he was announced to be out.

Cassidy had little to offer after the game about Bergeron, other than it was a lower-body injury and he was day-to-day.

The Bruins next play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Charlie Coyle centered the first line Friday, with Anton Blidh drawing into the lineup vacancy created by Bergeron’s absence.