Patrice Bergeron Injury: Bruins Captain Late Scratch Vs. Sabres

The Boston Bruins will be without their captain, Patrice Bergeron, on Friday night.

Bergeron did not hit the ice for warmups ahead of their game against the Buffalo Sabres, and the team then announced he was out with a lower-body injury.

It’s unclear what exactly the cause of Bergeron’s injury was, and if he actually is a late scratch or if this was known. The Bruins didn’t hold a morning skate since they’re about to play the second leg of a back-to-back, and Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy did not make mention of Bergeron being out in his pregame media availability.

Bergeron has 18 goals and 23 assists in 45 games for the Bruins this season.

Thumbnail photo via Mitchell Leff/USA TODAY Sports Images