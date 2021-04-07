Patrice Bergeron Joins Elite Bruins Company With 900th Career Point

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron continues to cement himself in Boston Bruins history. And that trend continued Tuesday night.

The Bruins captain opened the scoring for Boston against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Bergeron passed Rick Middleton for sole possession of fourth place on the Bruins’ all-time scoring list with a goal Monday in the win, and he entered another elite category Tuesday.

According to NHL Public Relations, Bergeron became just the fourth member of the Bruins to amass 900 points.

The others? Well, it’s a pretty exclusive list: Ray Bourque, Johnny Bucyk and Phil Esposito.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images