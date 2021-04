NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron is red-hot right now.

The captain lit the lamp three times for the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night as they took down the Philadelphia Flyers on the road, 4-2.

Bergeron has been almost unstoppable of late with five goals and two assists over his last five games.

For more on his recent stretch, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports