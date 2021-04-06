NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins took an early lead over the Philadelphia Flyers, and they have Patrice Bergeron to thank for it.

The Bruins’ pivot was on the finishing end of a goal to give Boston a 1-0 lead in the first period. Bergeron’s tally came after a Brad Marchand initial shot, which was deflected in front of the net by Craig Smith.

Bergeron collected the rebound, sent it to his forehand and slid in a shot past Flyers goaltender Carter Hart.

Check it out:

He makes it look so easy. pic.twitter.com/3JnRg56Qwh — NESN (@NESN) April 6, 2021

It’s the 900th point of Bergeron’s career.

The 35-year-old elite centerman now has 13 goals and 18 assists on the season.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images