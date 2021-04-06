The Boston Bruins took an early lead over the Philadelphia Flyers, and they have Patrice Bergeron to thank for it.
The Bruins’ pivot was on the finishing end of a goal to give Boston a 1-0 lead in the first period. Bergeron’s tally came after a Brad Marchand initial shot, which was deflected in front of the net by Craig Smith.
Bergeron collected the rebound, sent it to his forehand and slid in a shot past Flyers goaltender Carter Hart.
Check it out:
It’s the 900th point of Bergeron’s career.
The 35-year-old elite centerman now has 13 goals and 18 assists on the season.