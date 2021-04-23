Patrick Mahomes Responds To Chiefs’ Pre-Draft Trade With Simple Tweet

It’s likely that everyday is a good day when you are superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Friday certainly fits that bill.
The Kansas City Chiefs acquired Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown in a pre-draft trade with the Baltimore Ravens, getting Mahomes some much-needed protection up front. The Chiefs on Friday afternoon confirmed the trade on Twitter.
Kansas City, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, will acquire Brown, a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 sixth-round pick from Baltimore. The Ravens, in turn, will receive the Chiefs’ 2021 first-round pick, which is No. 31 overall, a third-rounder, a fourth-rounder and a 2022 fifth-rounder.
Mahomes responded to the news with a simple tweet.
The Chiefs, after losing in the Super Bowl in large part because of their inability to protect Mahomes, have revamped their offensive line this offseason.
Kansas City went out and signed Joe Thuney, a former New England Patriot who was widely considered the best available interior lineman to hit free agency, to a monster five-year deal worth up to $80 million. The Chiefs also signed offensive guard Kyle Long, who came out of retirement this offseason.
Brown, standing at 6-foot-8 and 345 pounds, is a 2018 third-round pick. He played 16 games in each of his first three seasons in the league including 16 starts in each of the last two campaigns. Brown, who has played both right and left tackle, is entering the final year of his rookie contract.
The trade for the 24-year-old almost certainly means the Chiefs will try to sign him to a long-term contract extension, as noted by Schefter.