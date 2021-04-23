Patrick Mahomes Responds To Chiefs’ Pre-Draft Trade With Simple Tweet

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s likely that everyday is a good day when you are superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Friday certainly fits that bill.

The Kansas City Chiefs acquired Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown in a pre-draft trade with the Baltimore Ravens, getting Mahomes some much-needed protection up front. The Chiefs on Friday afternoon confirmed the trade on Twitter.

Kansas City, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, will acquire Brown, a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 sixth-round pick from Baltimore. The Ravens, in turn, will receive the Chiefs’ 2021 first-round pick, which is No. 31 overall, a third-rounder, a fourth-rounder and a 2022 fifth-rounder.

Mahomes responded to the news with a simple tweet.

The Chiefs, after losing in the Super Bowl in large part because of their inability to protect Mahomes, have revamped their offensive line this offseason.