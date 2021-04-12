NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and with pro days wrapping up, there’s a greater sense of which players might interest the New England Patriots in a little over two weeks.

Here’s our latest crack at a seven-round Patriots mock draft. Despite the fact that the Patriots currently have less than 10 spots to fill on their 90-man roster, it includes no trades. This gives us the best sense of which players might actually be available in the spots where New England is picking.

Round 1, 15th Overall: LB Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

In an ideal world, the Patriots will take a quarterback with their first-round pick. But the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers all are taking QBs at the top of the draft, so what are the odds that New England will be able to land one of the top-five quarterbacks 12 picks later? The Patriots could move up the board with a trade, but pulling off such a deal is also no guarantee.

So, we have New England going slightly off the board and taking 20-year-old Ojulari, a 6-foot-2, 249-pound outside linebacker who can rush the passer and set the edge against the run with impressive technique.

Is it the biggest need with Matt Judon, Kyle Van Noy, Josh Uche, Chase Winovich and Anfernee Jennings already on the roster? Not necessarily, but pieces can be shifted around to make it all work up front for New England.