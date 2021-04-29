Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Primer: Everything To Know Ahead Of Round 1

NESN Logo Sign In

After months of mock drafts, big boards, quarterback speculation and rumor-mongering, it’s finally time for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The draft kicks off with the first round Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night and Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday afternoon.

For the New England Patriots, who are set to pick in the top 15 for the first time since 2008, this draft could shape the future of the franchise, especially if they come away with one of the five premier QB prospects.

Here’s everything you need to know:

WHERE ARE THE PATRIOTS PICKING?

The Patriots currently own 10 picks in this draft: one first-rounder, one second, one third, three fourths, one fifth, two sixths and one seventh.

Round 1, No. 15

Round 2, No. 46

Round 3, No. 96 (compensatory)

Round 4, No. 120

Round 4, No. 122

Round 4, No. 139 (compensatory)

Round 5, No. 177 (compensatory)

Round 6, No. 188

Round 6, No. 197

Round 7, No. 242

With their roster well-stocked following their free agent spending spree, it seems unlikely the Patriots will draft 10 players. Look for them to package picks together to either trade up — maybe even in the first round? — or acquire future selections.