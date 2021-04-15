NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots seemingly have been rumored to be interested in just about every quarterback leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft.

And while Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and BYU’s Zach Wilson are well out of New England’s range — they’re expected to be selected No. 1 and No. 2 overall, respectively — there still are a handful of signal-callers who could be of interest to the Patriots.

Among them are Alabama’s Mac Jones, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance and Ohio State’s Justin Fields, who almost certainly will be gone in the top 10 or so picks in the first round. The Patriots currently hold the No. 15 overall pick meaning they likely would have to trade up the draft board in order to select one of those three.

If not, there’s Day 2 options like Stanford’s Davis Mills, Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond or Florida’s Kyle Trask. Notre Dame’s Ian Book could be an option on Day 3, too. (NESN.com’s Doug Kyed has a round-by-round breakdown of which quarterback the Patriots could select, and when, which you can view here.)

But how does Bill Belichick, the one making the draft-day decisions, feel about the quarterback class?