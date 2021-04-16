Patriots Cut Offensive Lineman You Probably Forgot Was On Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Remember Dustin Woodard?

We’ll forgive you if you don’t.

The 23-year-old has had an interesting path. The New England Patriots took Woodard, an offensive lineman, in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He took part in a few weeks of training camp, then abruptly retired August 14.

Fast forward to last week, and the Patriots actually had reinstated Woodard to the active roster. But on Friday afternoon, they waived him, the team announced in the same release as their re-signing of J.C. Jackson.

The reasons for Woodard retiring, then unretiring, are unclear. And while this is all his prerogative and, thus, valid, it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise the Patriots didn’t just welcome him back onto the roster.