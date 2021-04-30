Patriots Day 2 Mock Draft: Pats Grab Electric Wide Receiver In Round 2

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots hung back and selected Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with their 15th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

With nine more picks in the draft, here’s how the Patriots can fill in the rest of their biggest needs on Day 2 and 3 of the draft:

Second Round, 46th Overall: WR Rondale Moore, Purdue

Moore is incredibly undersized at just 5-foot-7, 181 pounds, but he’s a dynamic player.

He ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash with a 42.5 (!)-inch vertical leap, 10-feet, 6-inch broad jump, 4.1-second short shuttle and 6.68-second 3-cone drill. He’s only played seven games since 2018 but registered 208 career offensive touches for 2,163 yards with 17 touchdowns in 20 college games.

We’ll slot him in here at No. 46 overall, but the Patriots might have to move up to land Moore. There are some other intriguing wide receivers still on the board including Ole Miss’s Elijah Moore, UNC’s Dyami Brown and Western Michigan’s D’Wayne Eskridge.

TRADE 96th and 139th overall picks for Las Vegas Raiders’ 80th overall pick.

Third Round, 80th Overall: OT Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa

The Patriots need an offensive tackle of the future with Trent Brown set to hit free agency next offseason. Brown, who’s 6-foot-8, 311 pounds and ran a 6.96-second 3-cone drill, is the perfect project with already decent depth on New England’s offensive line. Groom him for a year behind Brown, Isaiah Wynn, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Michael Onwenu, Ted Karras and Justin Herron, and the Patriots could have a special athlete playing tackle in 2022.