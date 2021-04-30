Patriots Draft Mac Jones: Watch Highlights Of New England’s New QB

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones now is a member of the New England Patriots.

In the end, Bill Belichick didn’t trade up for a quarterback, trade down to recoup picks or use his first-round pick on a safety. No, he and the Patriots stayed put at No. 15 and selected Jones, whom they hope can be their quarterback of the future.

Jones, who led Alabama to a national title last season, is a smart and talented pocket passer who has drawn comparisons to Tom Brady. Obviously, those comparisons are unfair, but they are out there.

We threw together a list of highlight videos to help you familiarize yourself with New England’s new signal-caller.

Here’s a short highlight video:

New England has a new QB in town ðŸˆ



The Patriots select Alabama's Mac Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/jGH9orKelQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 30, 2021

Here are highlights from the 2021 National Championship game: