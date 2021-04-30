Patriots Draft Mac Jones: Watch Highlights Of New England’s New QB

Mac Jones now is a member of the New England Patriots.
In the end, Bill Belichick didn’t trade up for a quarterback, trade down to recoup picks or use his first-round pick on a safety. No, he and the Patriots stayed put at No. 15 and selected Jones, whom they hope can be their quarterback of the future.
Jones, who led Alabama to a national title last season, is a smart and talented pocket passer who has drawn comparisons to Tom Brady. Obviously, those comparisons are unfair, but they are out there.
We threw together a list of highlight videos to help you familiarize yourself with New England’s new signal-caller.
Here’s a short highlight video:
Here are highlights from the 2021 National Championship game:
Here are his 2020 highlights:
And, finally, here’s every throw from his pro day, which Belichick attended:
Whether Jones starts next season remains to be seen.
Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham remain on the roster, and a Jimmy Garoppolo trade seemingly still is possible, though now feels less likely than it did a day ago.