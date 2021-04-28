NESN Logo Sign In

Oddsmakers seem to think it is quarterback or bust for the New England Patriots ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

And while three of the four quarterbacks — Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance — almost certainly would have to be the Patriots’ first-round pick, the other member of the quartet — Kyle Trask — may not come off the board Thursday night.

The betting odds say New England’s most likely pick is Jones, the Alabama quarterback, at +225. Jones, for what it’s worth, was +350 to land in New England just two weeks ago. So, if Jones falls past the San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 overall and if Bill Belichick opts to trade up or select Jones, a $100 bet would win $225 and pay out $325.

The 49ers, though, reportedly are deciding between Jones and Lance to be the third player (and quarterback) off the board.

Anyway, here are the odds to be drafted by the Patriots, per FOX Bet. Of note, there isn’t anything that says it needs to be a first-round pick although eight of the nine players listed almost certainly will be gone by Day Two. Odds in parenthesis are from Apr. 13, noting a change in some individual markets.