The New England Patriots’ pre-draft quarterback evaluation continues Monday.

The Patriots will have new personnel chief Dave Ziegler and scouting consultant Eliot Wolf in attendance as North Dakota State QB Trey Lance’s second pro day, according to a report Monday from Albert Breer of The MMQB.

National scout Matt Groh represented New England at Lance’s first pro day last month. Head coach Bill Belichick recently said Ziegler, Wolf and Groh are leading the Patriots’ draft preparation efforts.

Several other QB-needy teams made the trip to Fargo, N.D., for Monday, per Breer, including the San Francisco 49ers, who own the third overall pick following an aggressive trade-up from No. 12. Representatives from the Atlanta Falcons (No. 4) and Denver Broncos (No. 9) also will be on hand.

The Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears and Washington Football Team opted not to send evaluators to NDSU, per Breer, but all three clubs had multiple sets of eyes at Lance’s earlier workout.