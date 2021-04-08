Patriots Draft Rumors: Pats Met With Super-Athletic Pass-Catcher

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the more intriguing late-round prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft is on the New England Patriots.

The Patriots are one of several teams that have met virtually with Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris, according to a report Thursday from Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

Harris wasn’t a well-known name at the outset of the pre-draft process, but he turned heads with an incredible performance at UCF’s pro day last week.

Measuring in at 6-foot-5, 219 pounds, the big-bodied pass catcher posted a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, 6.51-second three-cone drill, 4.31-second short shuttle, 40.5-inch vertical jump and 133-inch broad jump. Outside of his so-so shuttle time, those all are superb marks for a receiver his size.