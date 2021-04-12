Patriots Draft Rumors: Pats Set To Attend Justin Fields’ Second Pro Day

A large contingent of NFL evaluators watched Justin Fields’ first pro day late last month.
The list of attendees at his next workout should be much smaller.
Entering the week, the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers were the only teams that had committed to attend the Ohio State quarterback’s second pro day, which is scheduled for this Wednesday, according to a report from Albert Breer of The MMQB.
“As of Sunday, I was told just two teams have committed to being in Columbus — the 49ers … and the Patriots,” Breer wrote Monday. “San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch are expected to lead the Niners’ contingent to Ohio State (and North Dakota State too). As for the Patriots, this is subject to change, but I wouldn’t be surprised if offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is leading a group there for New England that will likely also max out the three allowable people, under the 2021 pro day rules.”
Per Breer, this extra throwing session will be closed to non-Ohio State-affiliated media, meaning only the teams in attendance will be able to watch the workout in full. Fields also reportedly plans to allow the NFL decision-makers on hand to put him through throwing drills of their choosing rather than working through a predetermined pro day script.
“Which is definitely different,” Breer wrote, “and will probably be more useful for the teams there.”
If only a small handful of teams make the trip, this could have the feel of a joint private workout. (Teams are not permitted to privately work out prospects this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.)
Fields impressed in throwing drills at his first pro day while also running an eye-popping 4.44-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3, 228 pounds.
North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance also will allow NFL teams to take charge when he holds his second pro day next Monday, per Breer’s report. Alabama’s Mac Jones threw at both of Alabama’s pro days last month.
Fields, Lance and Jones are competing to be the third QB drafted behind Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and BYU’s Zach Wilson, who are expected to go No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars and No. 2 to the New York Jets, respectively.
Numerous pre-draft reports have linked the 49ers to Jones after San Francisco traded its first-round picks in the next three drafts to move up from No. 12 to No. 3. The Patriots, currently set to pick at No. 15, also are in the QB market.
New England sent representatives to Fields’ and Lance’s first pro days, but neither McDaniels nor head coach Bill Belichick attended. Both were on hand at Jones’ second workout, which also featured several other highly touted offensive prospects.
The Patriots likely would need to trade up to land any of the top five signal-callers. NFL Media’s