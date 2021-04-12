Patriots Draft Rumors: Pats Set To Attend Justin Fields’ Second Pro Day

NESN Logo Sign In

A large contingent of NFL evaluators watched Justin Fields’ first pro day late last month.

The list of attendees at his next workout should be much smaller.

Entering the week, the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers were the only teams that had committed to attend the Ohio State quarterback’s second pro day, which is scheduled for this Wednesday, according to a report from Albert Breer of The MMQB.

“As of Sunday, I was told just two teams have committed to being in Columbus — the 49ers … and the Patriots,” Breer wrote Monday. “San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch are expected to lead the Niners’ contingent to Ohio State (and North Dakota State too). As for the Patriots, this is subject to change, but I wouldn’t be surprised if offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is leading a group there for New England that will likely also max out the three allowable people, under the 2021 pro day rules.”

Per Breer, this extra throwing session will be closed to non-Ohio State-affiliated media, meaning only the teams in attendance will be able to watch the workout in full. Fields also reportedly plans to allow the NFL decision-makers on hand to put him through throwing drills of their choosing rather than working through a predetermined pro day script.