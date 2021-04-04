Patriots Fans Clamoring For Larry Fitzgerald Won’t Like This Report

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots fans long have wanted to see Larry Fitzgerald in New England, especially when Tom Brady was under center at Gillette Stadium.

And, with Fitzgerald now a free agent, some have suggested the Patriots should add the future Hall of Famer to their receiving corps.

Well, those people shouldn’t get their hopes up. The expectation around the NFL is that Fitzgerald will not re-sign with the Arizona Cardinals and instead will retire, The Athletic’s Mike Sando reported Friday.

Check out this excerpt from his column:

While Fitzgerald remains unsigned and has not announced his intentions for 2021, execs anticipate he’ll retire rather than rejoin a receiving corps now headlined by DeAndre Hopkins.

Are #Eagles positioned for Russell Wilson next off-season? Did #Giants crush free agency or just break the bank? Darnold tradeable? Are #Patriots different from any other team? #49ers? All 32 covered!

Fitzgerald, who will turn 38 years old in August, is coming off a season in which he caught 54 balls for 409 yards over 13 games. He never has missed more than three games in any season over his 17-year NFL career.

