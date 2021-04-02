Patriots Free Agent Rex Burkhead Shares Positive Update On Rehab

NESN Logo Sign In

Rex Burkhead is on the road to recovery.

The New England Patriots free agent running back shared a positive update on his rehab Thursday evening, posting two videos — including one of him sprinting on a treadmill — on his Instagram page.

“Knee progressing everyday,” he wrote.

Burkhead is working his way back from a major knee injury that ended his 2020 season in late November. He underwent knee surgery Dec. 1.

Before the injury, Burkhead had been New England’s most effective all-around back, totaling 466 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in 10 games.

It remains to be seen whether Burkhead will be back with the Patriots this season. The 30-year-old has yet to sign a new contract since hitting unrestricted free agency last month.

New England re-signed top pass-catching back James White last week and also return Damien Harris, Sony Michel, J.J. Taylor and 2020 opt-out Brandon Bolden. White and Harris both commented on Burkhead’s post, as did Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images