Patriots Mailbag: Who Could Replace Julian Edelman In 2021 NFL Draft?

Edelman often gets miscast as a “slot receiver.” He was just as much a “Z” receiver as he was a slot during the prime of his career. He really only moved over to primarily playing in the slot once Danny Amendola left after the 2017 season. Prior to that, Edelman was splitting his time pretty evenly between the slot and outside.

So, to answer this question, you have to find a player who can play outside and in the slot. The Patriots already have three of them on their roster in Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne. Meyers actually filled Edelman’s role really nicely in 2020.

Some of the top options in the draft include Alabama’s DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman, Florida’s Kadarius Toney, BYU’s Dax Milne and Western Michigan’s D’Wayne Eskridge.

Players like Mississippi’s Elijah Moore and Purdue’s Rondale Moore are more exclusively slot options.

Toney has some off-field concerns that could dissuade the Patriots (and other teams) from taking him in the first or second round. But he’s a receiver who could play in the slot or Z roles and do damage in the middle of the field with the ball in his hands.

Between the free agent signings, which guys can you and your media peers see contributing the most?

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor, tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry and linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Matt Judon should be every-down players for the Patriots. As far as who I see making the biggest impact, that’s tough. I know he wasn’t the most popular signing, but I might say Agholor. He’ll be the Patriots’ No. 1 wideout unless New England winds up with one of the top three receivers in the 2021 NFL Draft. Smith and Henry could cut into each other’s production since they share a position. And Van Noy and Judon might wind up doing the same.

As the Patriots’ depth chart currently is constructed, Agholor, Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne are the top three wide receivers. The Patriots are paying Agholor big money. He needs to make a big impact.

For what player outside of the first round could you see Belichick trading up?

The first place I would look is at fringe first/second-round prospects where the Patriots would have to move up from No. 46 overall.

Some players who catch my eye: Elijah Moore, Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman, Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins and Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon. Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond is another possibility.

Those are players who could fill needs on the roster and are good fits based on what the Patriots usually look for at those positions.