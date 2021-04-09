NESN Logo Sign In

We don’t know who’ll be New England Patriots draft picks in a few weeks’ time but we know what they’ll wear when the time comes.

The Patriots released their 2021 NFL Draft gear Friday on their online store. The collection includes hooded sweatshirts, T-shirts and hats. The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin shared photos of them Friday on Twitter.

Plenty of speculation surrounds the Patriots’ draft plans. They possess the 15th overall pick, but many NFL observers predict they’ll trade up from that spot, presumably in order to draft a quarterback.

The 2021 NFL Draft will take place between April 29 and May 1.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images