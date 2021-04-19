Patriots Rumors: Cam Newton Present On Day 1 Of Offseason Program

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton reportedly was back at Gillette Stadium on Monday as the New England Patriots officially kicked off their offseason program.

The 31-year-old quarterback was “among those leading the charge in attendance” on Day 1 of offseason workouts, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Phase 1 of the offseason program consists of up to two hours per day of virtual meetings, plus strength and conditioning work, with weight room capacity limits enforced due to COVID-19 protocols. On-field drills cannot begin until May 17, with full-speed organized team activities (OTAs) starting May 24.

All of these sessions — save for a three-day mandatory minicamp in early June — are voluntary, and Patriots players announced through the NFLPA last week that “many” of them would not take part. Players from more than half of the league’s 32 teams have opted out of voluntary workouts, citing coronavirus concerns.

“In solidarity with other players across the NFL and in the interest of our health and safety, many of us will be exercising or right to not attend voluntary workouts this offseason,” Patriots players said in a statement. “… The threat of COVID-19 is still serious in our community and across the country, and we think it is safer for everyone if we choose to workout on our own.