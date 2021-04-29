Patriots Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Not Expected ‘Anytime Soon’

NESN Logo Sign In

Will Jimmy Garoppolo rejoin the New England Patriots this offseason? Perhaps. But no trade is imminent, according to a report Thursday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots “aren’t expected to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo (Thursday night) or anytime soon,” Rapoport tweeted shortly before the start of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“If the two sides could even come to terms (a big if),” Rapoport reported, “it would take a complex contract negotiation to get it done. Simply, (New England) doesnâ€™t have room to fit the contract.”

Garoppolo would carry a salary cap hit of roughly $25 million if traded, meaning the Patriots would need to either restructure or extend his contract in order to fit him under the cap. New England entered Thursday with roughly $15.6 million in available cap space, some of which will be needed to sign its 2021 draft picks.

The 49ers plan to draft a quarterback at No. 3 overall after trading up from No. 12. If they select Alabama’s Mac Jones, who’s considered a pro-ready prospect, dealing Garoppolo to clear cap space would be a sensible move. If they opt for the less seasoned Trey Lance of North Dakota State, keeping Garoppolo as a short-term starter could be beneficial.

Garoppolo has no-trade clause in his contract, meaning the Niners would need his approval in order to move him. He reportedly is interested in rejoining the Patriots, who drafted him in the second round in 2014, but might not be keen on taking a pay cut.