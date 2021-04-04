Patriots Rumors: Julian Edelman Headed For New England Exit?

NESN Logo Sign In

So, what’s going on with Julian Edelman?

The Patriots receiver played just six games last season due to knee injuries. When he was on the field, the 34-year-old Edelman looked like a shell of the player New Englanders are accustomed to seeing. Consequently, many entered this NFL offseason assuming Edelman either would retire or find his way to another team, like Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But, two-plus months into the Patriots offseason, it remains unclear what the future holds for Edelman. The star wideout has indicated he wants to continue playing football, but has not publicly committed to playing in 2021. And, with the Patriots now (relatively) loaded on offense, it’s fair to wonder whether Edelman even would have a major role next season.

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard on Sunday offered new insight into Edelman’s situation. More a general takeaway from conversations with Patriots sources than a concrete “report,” Bedard’s information nevertheless suggests Edelman’s days in New England might be numbered.

Check out this excerpt from his Sunday notes column:

No definitive news on Edelman, but people around the team don’t talk about him much, and the consensus is they will help him give it one more go elsewhere (Tampa?), or he’ll retire.

Make of that what you will.

Given Edelman’s toughness and competitive nature, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the future Patriots Hall of Famer suit up for one last campaign. But, at this point, it’s becoming harder and harder to envision Edelman’s potential farewell tour happening in New England.

