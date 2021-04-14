Patriots Salute Julian Edelman With Awesome Career Highlight Video

NESN Logo Sign In

The Julian Edelman tributes continued Wednesday and, thanks to the New England Patriots, likely won’t stop anytime soon.

The organization shared a video honoring Edelman, who on Monday announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 years with the Patriots. The video does a great job of showcasing the personality that made Edelman such a unique figure in Boston sports.

Take a look:

For 12 years, 𝘄𝗲 𝗮𝗹𝗹 believed.



What a tyme 💙❤ pic.twitter.com/8dXhTph3J4 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 14, 2021

Given Edelman’s standing with the Patriots as well as his embracing of the New England area, fans likely will see plenty of him moving forward. His retirement video did include a cliffhanger at the end, after all.

