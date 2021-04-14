Patriots Salute Julian Edelman With Awesome Career Highlight Video

The Julian Edelman tributes continued Wednesday and, thanks to the New England Patriots, likely won’t stop anytime soon.
The organization shared a video honoring Edelman, who on Monday announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 years with the Patriots. The video does a great job of showcasing the personality that made Edelman such a unique figure in Boston sports.
Take a look:
Given Edelman’s standing with the Patriots as well as his embracing of the New England area, fans likely will see plenty of him moving forward. His retirement video did include a cliffhanger at the end, after all.