Will Patriots Trade Up In NFL Draft? Former League Exec Shares Doubts

A lot has been made about the New England Patriots trading up from No. 15 overall into the top 10, or even top 5, during the 2021 NFL Draft.

Thomas Dimitroff, an ex-Patriots scout and former general manager of the Atlanta Falcons, though, seems to have his doubts that New England will do so.

“Let me start by saying, it’s not easy at (pick) four, five, and six to trade back,” Dimitroff told NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran during an appearance on Curran’s “Patriots Talk Podcast.”

“People start suggesting, ‘Well you just trade back’, if you’re at the fourth pick overall and you’re not sure about a quarterback, if you don’t want to take a tight end that high, get back and get picks. Everyone thinks that’s easy. It’s a lot easier 20 to 32 to trade back than it is in the top 10 knowing how much it’s going to cost,” Dimitroff said.

“So then, flip it over to Bill and the Patriots thinking about moving up from 15 to the early part of the draft to look at one of those quarterbacks. That’s a long way, that’s an expensive acquisition to be honest with you.”