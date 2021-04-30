The New England Patriots got Mac Jones to fall to them at No. 15 overall, and selected the Alabama quarterback in hopes he will be the organization’s signal-caller of the future.
For what seems like the first time ever, head coach Bill Belichick, who has had a very uncommon offseason with both a free-agency splurge and now drafting a QB on Night One, didn’t disappoint with a trade back or a perhaps less-mesmerizing linebacker.
Instead, they grabbed Jones.
At the very least the Patriots franchise, one year after a run with quarterback Cam Newton, seems to have created excitement.