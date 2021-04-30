Patriots Twitter Has Enthusiastic Reaction To Mac Jones NFL Draft Selection

The Patriots selected Jones No. 15 overall

by

The New England Patriots got Mac Jones to fall to them at No. 15 overall, and selected the Alabama quarterback in hopes he will be the organization’s signal-caller of the future.

For what seems like the first time ever, head coach Bill Belichick, who has had a very uncommon offseason with both a free-agency splurge and now drafting a QB on Night One, didn’t disappoint with a trade back or a perhaps less-mesmerizing linebacker.

Instead, they grabbed Jones.

It led to a reaction both from the media:

And fans, who reacted as you might expect:

At the very least the Patriots franchise, one year after a run with quarterback Cam Newton, seems to have created excitement.

