The New England Patriots got Mac Jones to fall to them at No. 15 overall, and selected the Alabama quarterback in hopes he will be the organization’s signal-caller of the future.

For what seems like the first time ever, head coach Bill Belichick, who has had a very uncommon offseason with both a free-agency splurge and now drafting a QB on Night One, didn’t disappoint with a trade back or a perhaps less-mesmerizing linebacker.

Instead, they grabbed Jones.

From â€™Bama to the â€™Boro.



Welcome to New England, @MacJones_10! pic.twitter.com/yjM5HBj4C5 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 30, 2021

It led to a reaction both from the media:

Mac Jones is good. He always belonged in the first round of the draft. Highly accurate. Doesn't have the biggest arm or best mobility, but he's a perfect fit for New England. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) April 30, 2021

Congratulations Mac Jones. Terrific pick for the @Patriots . Patience is very important and a very underrated part of the game & draft. Bill B followed a very important draft concept â€œlet the draft come to youâ€ #2021NFLDraft #nfl — Scott Pioli (@scottpioli51) April 30, 2021

The Patriots didn't waste their time on the clock at No. 15, which seemed to reflect their conviction: Alabama QB Mac Jones is the pick. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 30, 2021

Mac Jones is going to the Patriots; Jimmy Garoppolo is not.



Now the Patriotsâ€™ QB room will include two Auburn Tigers and an Alabama QB… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2021

Belichick seeing Mac Jones fall to 15 ðŸ˜ @#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/CKkY2ZAia3 — ESPN (@espn) April 30, 2021

Mac Jones is perfect for the Patriots and sliding in the draft will put a nice Tom Brady-esque chip on his shoulder. Pats fans should be excited about this. pic.twitter.com/yZdqITEOre — Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) April 30, 2021

And fans, who reacted as you might expect:

Not having to trade up and getting the guy they likely wanted all along is a huge win for the Pats. Would expect some trade ups tomorrow due to the number of picks they have. — Adam Bogdan (@PatriotsInform) April 30, 2021

Mac Jones scares me but Iâ€™m still crazy excited — Boston Diehards (@Boston_Diehards) April 30, 2021

Iâ€™M READY



Mac Jones time pic.twitter.com/2g8W2uHNnm — Patriots Militia (@PatsMilitia) April 30, 2021

Mac Jones coming into New England like pic.twitter.com/9GsBy0k0kW — Brian Reese (@BrianReese_) April 30, 2021

Mac Jones being drafted by the Patriots pic.twitter.com/6SyJmlWvv1 — Joe Murray (@JoeyMurr) April 30, 2021

This was Mac Jones wasnâ€™t it? pic.twitter.com/tFAmzpeV62 — Chris Clark (@ChrisMClark19) April 30, 2021

From Saban to Belichick…wow.



And Pats didn't have to trade-up to get their QB of the future. Gonna be interesting. — Chris Rose (@ChrisRose) April 30, 2021

Mac Jones to the Pats pic.twitter.com/ywnAz3N9JP — Marq Burnett (@Marq_Burnett) April 30, 2021

Mac Jonesâ€™ body type is â€œaunt.â€ I love him heâ€™s perfect. pic.twitter.com/IyxRFC7FbN — feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) April 30, 2021

At the very least the Patriots franchise, one year after a run with quarterback Cam Newton, seems to have created excitement.

