Patriots Waive Reserve Guard From Roster Days After Center Unretires

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots made a minor roster move Friday, waiving guard Ross Reynolds.

Reynolds spent the tail end of last season on the Patriots’ practice squad, signing with New England after the team waived 2019 fourth-round draft pick Hjalte Froholdt. The 25-year-old was elevated to the active roster for Week 17 but did not play a snap.

Reynolds initially signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2019. He has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game and was viewed as a long shot to make the Patriots’ roster this summer.

The Patriots received some additional O-line depth earlier this week when 2020 seventh-round draft pick Dustin Woodard, a center, unretired and was reinstated to their 90-man roster. Woodard is expected to compete with fellow interior linemen Marcus Martin and Najee Toran for a roster spot behind projected starters Mike Onwenu, David Andrews and Shaq Mason and top backup Ted Karras.

New England is likely to add additional players to this group through the 2021 NFL Draft and/or undrafted free agency.