Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne Reveals Number He’ll Wear In New England

Kendrick Bourne will not rock some new-fangled, fancy-schmancy jersey number in New England.

The Patriots receiver, signed during the offseason, will wear the same number he wore while with the San Francisco 49ers: No. 84. Bourne announced the news Tuesday afternoon in an Instagram post.

Take a look:

Here are the 15 other players who’ve worn No. 84 for the Patriots: