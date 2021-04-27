Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne Reveals Number He’ll Wear In New England

Like Deion Branch and Ben Watson before him

Kendrick Bourne will not rock some new-fangled, fancy-schmancy jersey number in New England.

The Patriots receiver, signed during the offseason, will wear the same number he wore while with the San Francisco 49ers: No. 84. Bourne announced the news Tuesday afternoon in an Instagram post.

Take a look:

Here are the 15 other players who’ve worn No. 84 for the Patriots:

— Deion Branch
— Ben Watson
— Cordarrelle Patterson
— Quincy Adeboyejo
— Fred Baxter
— Hubie Bryant
— Fred Coleman
— Shockmain Davis
— Art Graham
— Ronnie Harris
— Shawn Jefferson
— Gayle Knief
— Torrance Small
— Darryl Stingley
— Brian Tyms

Welcome to the 84 club, Kendrick.

