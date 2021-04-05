Paul Pierce, ESPN Reportedly Part Ways After Ex-Celtics’ Online Antics

NESN Logo Sign In

Paul Pierce appears to be paying the price for his antics this weekend on social media.

ESPN and the former Boston Celtics star have parted ways, according to Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy.

On Friday, Pierce aired images of himself alongside exotic dancers while on Instagram Live.

ESPN has yet to comment.

Pierce has not officially commented on the matter either, though his latest tweet appears to indicate rumors are true.

Pierce played a major role on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” and “The Jump” since retiring from the NBA in 2017.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images