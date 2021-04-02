Penguins’ Offense Takes Command In Second Period In Battle With Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

The second period didn’t go the way the Boston Bruins had hoped for Thursday.

The Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins skated to a scoreless tie through the first period of Thursday’s contest, but the Penguins’ offense would come alive in the second.

Zach Aston-Reese opened the scoring for Pittsburgh with his eighth goal of the season 2:01 into the second period and Mike Matheson extended the lead just over 10 minutes later with his third goal of 2021.

For more on Aston-Reese’s opening goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind,” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

