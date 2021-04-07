PFF Proposes Trade For Patriots In First Round Of 2021 NFL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots are one of the biggest wild cards of the 2021 NFL Draft.

While there’s long been speculation over whether New England will trade up from No. 15 overall, perhaps with an eye toward finally finding Tom Brady’s long-term successor, some analysts aren’t quite as high on the Patriots landing a quarterback. After all, would it shock anyone if Bill Belichick stayed put (or even traded back), instead opting for an offensive playmaker or more help on defense?

Nevertheless, the QB narrative has dominated headlines, and Pro Football Focus’ Ben Linsey suggested in his latest mock draft published Monday that New England should, in fact, trade up for a signal-caller.

Linsey’s mock draft — based on what he would do as general manager of each NFL team; not what he expects to happen later this month — has four quarterbacks coming off the board to start: Trevor Lawrence to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Zach Wilson to the New York Jets, Justin Fields to the San Francisco 49ers and Trey Lance to the Denver Broncos (following a trade with the Atlanta Falcons).

This would leave Mac Jones as the top quarterback available, according to most draft experts, and Linsey thus has the Patriots selecting the Alabama star at No. 10 overall after a trade with the Dallas Cowboys.