Play Predict The Game During Penguins-Bruins To Win Signed David Pastrnak Jersey

The Boston Bruins are looking to continue their winning ways Thursday night, and you have your own opportunity to win, too.

The Bruins host the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on Thursday, and you can play along with NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” contest during the pivotal East Division tilt. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

After signing up, tune in Thursday night for NESN’s broadcast of Penguins-Bruins, which will feature on-screen prompts for fans to follow along live and answer various predictive questions. There are also additional questions online, improving your chance to win with each correct prediction.

The action starts with “Bruins Face-Off Live” at 6:30 p.m. ET, when the first question of the night will appear. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with more questions throughout the night.

Answer enough questions right, and you’ll come away with Thursday night’s grand prize: a signed David Pastrnak jersey!

Sign up now to play!