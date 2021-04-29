Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Sabres To Win Signed Patrice Bergeron Jersey

NESN Logo Sign In

As the Bruins battle for two points Thursday night, you can compete for a pretty awesome prize.

When Boston hosts the Buffalo Sabres for the teams’ penultimate meeting of the season, fans will have the opportunity to win a signed Patrice Bergeron jersey by playing the “Predict The Game” contest with NESN Games. Head over to NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

The Bruins-Sabres broadcast, which can be seen on NESN+, will showcase on-screen prompts for “Predict The Game” players to follow along and answer predictive question as the tilt unfolds. Additional questions can be found online, and your chances of winning will improve with each correct response.

Question No. 1 will be asked during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NESN+. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m on the same channel.

A signed Bergeron jersey won’t be the only perk of winning Thursday’s contest. The latest “Predict The Game” winner also will be automatically entered into a random drawing for the grand prize: the Ultimate TV Upgrade. The more you play, the more you increase your odds of winning.

Click here to play!