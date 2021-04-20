NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots ultimately had a successful offseason, improving their 2021 roster by splurging in free agency, but they did also lose their best offensive player to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Joe Thuney was signed away by the Chiefs in free agency, but New England was fortunate to have some built-in depth with 2020 rookie standout Michael Onwenu ready to step in at left guard. The Patriots still have right guard Shaq Mason on their interior offensive line, plus they re-signed center David Andrews and brought back top guard and center backup Ted Karras this offseason.

The Patriots could, however, use more depth at guard and center. They only have Marcus Martin and Najee Toran behind Mason, Onwenu, Andrews and Karras. Offensive tackle Justin Herron also could potentially fill in at guard in a pinch.

Guard and center are definitely not the Patriots’ biggest needs with a week-and-a-half to go until the 2021 NFL Draft, but it still wouldn’t be surprising to see New England select an offensive lineman early with offensive tackles Isaiah Wynn and Trent Brown currently only signed through 2021. The Patriots could decide to move Onwenu back to tackle after this season and draft for the future at guard.

Let’s first take a look at the Patriots’ draft history at guard and center. New England typically values agility drills more heavily, and that makes sense. Patriots interior offensive linemen are asked to get out in space, pull and get to the second level to continue their blocks. Thuney and Mason are among the Patriots guards and centers also are faster than the average NFL player at those positions.