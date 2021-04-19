Potential Patriots: Offensive Tackle In Every Round Of 2021 NFL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

Offensive line is one of the biggest strengths on the New England Patriots’ roster, but it’s also one of their biggest needs in the 2021 NFL Draft.

That might sound like a paradox on the surface, but it makes sense when you dig deeper. Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract, and New England has until May 3 to decide whether to pick up his 2022 fifth-year option. Regardless, Wynn is could hit free agency in 2022 or 2023. Trent Brown, meanwhile, is on a one-year contract with New England, so there are question marks moving forward at both tackle spots.

Michael Onwenu, a 2020 sixth-round pick, excelled at guard and right tackle as a rookie and projects to start at left guard in 2021. He could move to tackle if necessary in the future. Right guard Shaq Mason is signed through 2023, and center David Andrews is signed through 2024. Top center and guard backup Ted Karras is on a one-year contract. Offensive tackle Justin Herron, also a 2020 sixth-round pick, played well as a rookie and like Onwenu is signed for three more seasons. He has the upside to be a starter in the future.

Beyond quarterback, there aren’t any obvious immediate needs after New England splurged in free agency. The Patriots could certainly use some certainty at offensive tackle in 2022 and beyond, and they could take a player at the position as early as the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. We’ll try to narrow down the choices using draft fits.

Here’s the Patriots’ draft history at offensive tackle including combine and pro day measurements: