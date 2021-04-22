Potential Patriots: Picking Edge Defender In Each Round Of NFL Draft

Click for full spreadsheet

New England definitely values athleticism when it comes to the position, typically drafting players with above average speed, explosion, quickness and agility. The Patriots don’t mind undersized players at the position.

We devised a metric to rate each 2021 NFL Draft prospectâ€™s fit in New England. Here are the top edge defender prospects by their draft ranking (via The Athletic’s Arif Hasan). We included linebacker Zaven Collins because of his size and length.

Now let’s rank the Patriots’ top fits by that metric which standardizes and weights pre-draft testing measurables:

Here are the Patriots’ top fits in each round of the draft:

First Round: Jaelan Phillips, Miami

We asked a source for two names the Patriots could target 15th overall, and Phillips was one of them. We’ll see if that comes to fruition, but Phillips has the potential to be the best defender in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has some injury concerns, but his combination of size and all-around athleticism is nearly unmatched.

Second Round: Joseph Ossai, Texas

Ossai is a little undersized for an edge defender at 256 pounds, but the Patriots could like his versatility. He mostly played as an off-ball linebacker in 2019 before moving back to the edge in 2020. He’s one of the better run defenders in this group.

Third Round: Payton Turner, Houston

Turner has freaky length at 6-foot-6, 268 pounds with 35 3/8-inch arms. He played as both an edge defender and five-technique defensive end at Houston. He had a breakout in 2020 but it was just in a four-game sample size.

Fourth Round: Shaka Toney, Penn State

Look back at that spreadsheet of 2021 draft prospects. There might have been something up with the Penn State pro day. Toney was a productive player with the Nittany Lions, and if someone can harness his athleticism, then he could be a player with some untapped potential.

Fifth Round: Elerson Smith, Northern Iowa

At 6-foot-6 with a 41.5-inch vertical leap, Smith could have a specialized role blocking field goals and extra points. We kid. Smith packed on 50 pounds at Northern Iowa but could still afford to add more mass onto his 252-pound frame.

Sixth Round: Joshua Kaindoh, Florida State

Similar to Patriots 2019 fifth-round pick Byron Cowart, Kaindoh never lived up to his billing as a five-star recruit in college. He has some intriguing attributes at 6-foot-6, 260 pounds with speed and explosion.