Potential Patriots: Picking Linebacker In Every Round Of 2021 NFL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots adhere to a very specific prototype when they select a linebacker high in the NFL draft.

The Patriots have never shown much interest in small coverage specialists at the position. They prefer big, thumping run-stuffers who can blitz and get after the quarterback.

Here’s every linebacker Bill Belichick has drafted with the Patriots:

Click for full spreadsheet

If you narrow that list down to only linebacker drafted in the first, second or third round, then the average height grows to 6-foot-2 1/2-inch, and the weight balloons to 249.4 pounds.

The Patriots don’t have a massive immediate need at linebacker with Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy back in the fold to join 2020 draft picks Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings, defensive captain Ja’Whaun Bentley, Raekwon McMillan and Terez Hall. But Hightower is entering the last year of his contract, Bentley struggled at times last season and Uche only sporadically played as a situational pass rusher in his rookie season. So, it might be worth taking a linebacker early in the 2021 NFL Draft to ensure there’s a succession plan behind Hightower.