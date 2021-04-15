Potential Patriots: Wide Receiver For Pats In Every Round Of NFL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman’s retirement this week was not entirely surprising but it does impact the New England Patriots’ need for another wide receiver in the 2021 NFL Draft, if only slightly.

The Patriots now head into the spring with just eight players on their 90-man roster at the position: Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, N’Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski, Kristian Wilkerson, Isaiah Zuber and Devin Smith. Harry, a 2019 first-round pick, has been mentioned in trade rumors this offseason. New England would not have been able to count on Edelman to play 17 games and any potential playoff contests in 2021, but he would have added another layer of depth.

The Patriots shouldn’t be looking at their wide receiver need in a vacuum. They did add tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and re-signed pass-catching running back James White this offseason, but the wide receiver group is still one of the weakest units in the NFL. The pass-catchers as a whole rank higher, but New England still could use one more premier target in its offense.

After passing on the position in one of the most loaded receiver classes in NFL draft history last spring, the Patriots now find themselves staring down another talented crop of wideouts.

There are 13 wide receivers viewed as first- or second-round prospects in this year’s draft. The Patriots pick 15th overall in the first round and own the 46th overall pick (second round), the 96th selection (third round) as well as three fourth-round picks, a fifth-round selection, two sixth-round choices and a seventh-rounder. New England would be unwise to come out of a second straight draft without a wide receiver.