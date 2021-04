NESN Logo Sign In

The Derek Chauvin trial has sent shockwaves across the United States, including professional sports.

The former Minneapolis police officer Tuesday was convicted on three separate charges: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Pro sports leagues throughout the country quickly reacted to the breaking news. Here is a look at each league’s statement:

NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following joint statement today: pic.twitter.com/r0XQkLssOb — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2021

The following was released by the WNBA. pic.twitter.com/KWF4mkr6mf — WNBA (@WNBA) April 20, 2021

National Hockey League Statement following today’s verdict in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/hODghaQ25H — NHL (@NHL) April 20, 2021

Sentencing will take place in eight weeks.

Thumbnail photo via Mary Holt/USA TODAY Sports Images