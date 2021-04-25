NESN Logo Sign In

After three straight games against the Buffalo Sabres, the Boston Bruins now have a bit more formidable of an opponent, the Pittsburgh Penguins, awaiting them.

The B’s and Pens will meet Sunday afternoon for the first of two straight games against one another at PPG Paints Arena. Game 2 will be Tuesday night on NESN.

Patrice Bergeron missed Friday’s loss to the Buffalo Sabres with a lower-body injury. He’ll went for warmups Sunday, and Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated the center was a game-time decision. Bergeron ended up feeling good and playing, bumping Anton Blidh out of the lineup.

Provided he’s in, the forward lines likely will continue looking as they have. Defensively, the Bruins are expected to keep things the same, as well. That means Kevan Miller will be on the second pairing with Mike Reilly.

Jeremy Swayman will be in net for the Bruins.