NESN Logo Sign In

Will PSG de-throne Europe’s king, or will Bayern’s reign extend at least a few weeks longer?

The teams will meet Tuesday in Paris at Parc Des Princes in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal series. PSG won the first leg 3-2 last week, and the French club will avenge its loss to Bayern in last season’s Champions League final if it can maintain this narrow edge for 90 minutes-plus.

Bayern superstar striker Robert Lewandowski will miss the game due to a knee injury. PSG captain Marquinhos will miss the game due to the leg injury he suffered in the first leg.

Here’s when and how to watch PSG versus Bayern in the United States:

When: Wednesday, April 13, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+ | TUDN.com

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images