Rafael Devers hit his sixth home run of the season Thursday at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman connected on the second pitch of the second inning against the Seattle Mariners and, wouldn’t you know it, it quickly found the right-field seats.

Devers’ solo blast measured 427 feet.

Raffy doing Raffy things. pic.twitter.com/hHZ476PvZ3 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 22, 2021

It was the first home run for Devers since April 13, and it gave Boston a 1-0 lead after two full innings.